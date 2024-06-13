Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $463,000 in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,079,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,579 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after buying an additional 2,449,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after buying an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,600,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares in the company, valued at $693,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $1,289,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,260 in the last ninety days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.14.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $22.61 on Thursday. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.24.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

