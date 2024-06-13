Oppenheimer Boosts Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $39.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Aramark by 32.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

