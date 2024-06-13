The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $392.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Shares of CI stock opened at $336.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.40 and its 200 day moving average is $327.75. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,137,246 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

