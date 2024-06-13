B. Riley Increases Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target to $59.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUN. Mizuho decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Saturday, June 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FUN

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $34.04 and a one year high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.69.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 24,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.