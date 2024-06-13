Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,793 shares during the quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP owned about 0.35% of Mars Acquisition worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MARX opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Mars Acquisition Company Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

