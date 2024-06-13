Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,319,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,981,000 after buying an additional 2,037,162 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,659 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after purchasing an additional 735,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,717,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after purchasing an additional 362,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 258,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.