C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $35,000 Stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL opened at $201.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $251.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.10.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $15,726.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total transaction of $2,184,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.35, for a total value of $323,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,812,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,198 shares of company stock worth $14,719,998. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUOL shares. JMP Securities upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

