C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 2,295 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Parsons by 7.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 161,592 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Price Performance

NYSE:PSN opened at $76.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

