C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 223 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 1,393.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $37,583,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,830,000 after acquiring an additional 179,004 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 3,919.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 142,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,093,000 after acquiring an additional 139,172 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,122 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $449,121.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total value of $1,379,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on IBP

Installed Building Products Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $220.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.41 and a 200-day moving average of $211.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.29. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $692.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.