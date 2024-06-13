Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.55%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

