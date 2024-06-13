Morgan Stanley Trims Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Target Price to $60.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 8.43%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after purchasing an additional 365,855 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

