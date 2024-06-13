C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $50,000 Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of BCC stock opened at $131.80 on Thursday. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $77.37 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.31. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCC

Insider Activity at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,852,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $250,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,852,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,352 shares of company stock valued at $587,520. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.