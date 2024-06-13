C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,541 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

Bancorp stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on TBBK

Insider Transactions at Bancorp

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,191 shares of company stock worth $139,974 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.