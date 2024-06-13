844 Shares in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,152,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,751 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $5,748,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Light & Wonder by 1,626.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNW opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.75. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.92.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNW. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

