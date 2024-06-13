660 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2,414.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 153,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 146,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $98.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $522.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.09 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.50%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

