C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $76,000 in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Stock Performance

ITRI opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Insider Activity

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock worth $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRI. Stephens increased their price objective on Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Itron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.18.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

