C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $89,000 Stock Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 76.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.49. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $699,416.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

