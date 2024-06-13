C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $93,000 Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 171.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,138,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 17,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Clean Harbors by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 58,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 92,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,003,834 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $221.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.05. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.92 and a 1-year high of $223.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

