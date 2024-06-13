C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,027,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after buying an additional 117,290 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,812,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after buying an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,529,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

