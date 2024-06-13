Financial Review: CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD) & Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) and Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CaliberCos and Forestar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CaliberCos 0 0 0 0 N/A Forestar Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Forestar Group has a consensus target price of $37.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.57%. Given Forestar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forestar Group is more favorable than CaliberCos.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CaliberCos $90.94 million 0.23 -$12.70 million ($0.74) -1.30 Forestar Group $1.44 billion 1.14 $166.90 million $4.02 8.07

This table compares CaliberCos and Forestar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forestar Group has higher revenue and earnings than CaliberCos. CaliberCos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Forestar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of CaliberCos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of CaliberCos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Forestar Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CaliberCos and Forestar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CaliberCos -18.14% -19.75% -5.30% Forestar Group 12.99% 14.59% 8.11%

Summary

Forestar Group beats CaliberCos on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CaliberCos

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group. Our funds include investment vehicles focused primarily on real estate, private equity, and debt facilities. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc. operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of D.R. Horton, Inc.

