iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321,947 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

