Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Takes $419,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,492,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,933,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,293,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after acquiring an additional 378,379 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 163,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $11.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

