Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Invests $230,000 in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $187.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.33.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.15. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.