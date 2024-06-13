Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Takes Position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Indivior during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,011,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Indivior by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 316,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,875,000 after purchasing an additional 90,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 826,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 345,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Indivior by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Indivior Trading Down 0.1 %

INDV stock opened at $16.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Indivior PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

