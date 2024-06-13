Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,501,000. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $263.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.83 and a 200-day moving average of $245.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

