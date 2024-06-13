Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. Buys Shares of 121,000 CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM)

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVM. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 564.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 247,128 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 126,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 2,011.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Stock Performance

Shares of CVM opened at $1.33 on Thursday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CEL-SCI ( NYSE:CVM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Eugene Watson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,959.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $41,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,479.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $80,620 over the last ninety days. 14.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CEL-SCI Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers.

