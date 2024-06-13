United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $136.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $116.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

