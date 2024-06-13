Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 13,941 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,740,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $166,395,000 after purchasing an additional 649,240 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,468 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 2.3 %

NKE stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

