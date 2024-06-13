Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $126,615,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.