Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,078 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

