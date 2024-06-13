Chilton Investment Co. Inc. Makes New $983,000 Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 11,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 54,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $556.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $586.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

