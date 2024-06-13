1,619 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Chilton Investment Co. Inc.

Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 300,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 331,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $234,135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $913,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $317,541.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow stock opened at $721.22 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $527.24 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $729.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.46. The company has a market capitalization of $147.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

