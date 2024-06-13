Clear Street LLC Has $36,000 Position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

NASDAQ SVIIU opened at $11.24 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

