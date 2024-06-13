Clear Street LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDAU – Free Report) by 446.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hudson Acquisition I were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUDAU opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38. Hudson Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.95.

Hudson Acquisition I Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

