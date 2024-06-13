Clear Street LLC Invests $60,000 in TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

TriSalus Life Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $2.23.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

