Clear Street LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFTAU opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. Perception Capital Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

