Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 3,896 Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAQU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAQU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Insight Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ INAQU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Insight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

Insight Acquisition Company Profile

Insight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business in the FinTech, wealth, asset, investment management, and insurance tech sectors.

