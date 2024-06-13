Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 3,896 Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAQU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAQU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Insight Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ INAQU opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Insight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $12.60.
Insight Acquisition Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insight Acquisition
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INAQU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Insight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.