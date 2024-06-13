Clear Street LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 3,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCVIU opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCVIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.