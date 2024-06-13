Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Cetus Capital Acquisition were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cetus Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CETUU opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $11.36.
Cetus Capital Acquisition Company Profile
