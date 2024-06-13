1,500 Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 47,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Price Performance

ALE stock opened at $63.10 on Thursday. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.92.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 67.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

