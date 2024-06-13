Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $94,000 in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Bradley by 26.0% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Vera Bradley Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

