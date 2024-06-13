Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 49.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after buying an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after purchasing an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $20,954,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.68 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

