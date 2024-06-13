20,491 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 894,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $509.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 123.24% and a negative return on equity of 56.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

