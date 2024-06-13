Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,413,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,952,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kohl’s by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 105,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 55,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in Kohl’s by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 261,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.1 %

KSS opened at $22.53 on Thursday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

