Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Diageo by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Diageo by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Diageo by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DEO stock opened at $133.42 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $131.16 and a 52-week high of $179.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

