Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 13,646 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 13,646.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 853.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

