Clear Street Markets LLC Has $126,000 Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $832,785,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.1 %

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

