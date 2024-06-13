Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,321 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 287.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 109,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $64.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.73.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at $17,029,448.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,136.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,438 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,913 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

