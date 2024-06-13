Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 22,318.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Diodes Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $75.11 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.47 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock worth $2,272,715. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

