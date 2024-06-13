Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $129,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,896,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after buying an additional 110,131 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 405,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,930,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

KBE stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

